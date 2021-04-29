Florida Lottery: Martha Maldonado Claimed $1 Million Prize

Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Martha Maldonado, 54, of Winter Park, claimed the first $1 million top prize from the new CASH CLUB Scratch-Off game using a secured drop box located at the Orlando District Office. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.00.

Maldonado purchased her winning ticket from Winter Park Pharmacy, located at 3090 Aloma Avenue in Winter Park. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

CASH CLUB features ten top prizes of $1 million and gives players the chance to win $20 to $500 instantly with four additional bonus plays! When players scratch a 5X or 10X symbol, they can win five or ten times the prize shown. This $10 game offers more than $146 million in total cash prizes and the overall odds are 1-in-3.38.