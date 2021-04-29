  • Thu. Apr 29th, 2021
Entertainment

Florida Lottery: Martha Maldonado Claimed $1 Million Prize

Maryam Shah

Maryam Shah

Apr 29, 2021 , ,
Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Martha Maldonado, 54, of Winter Park, claimed the first $1 million top prize from the new CASH CLUB Scratch-Off game using a secured drop box located at the Orlando District Office.  She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.00.

Maldonado purchased her winning ticket from Winter Park Pharmacy, located at 3090 Aloma Avenue in Winter Park.  The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

CASH CLUB features ten top prizes of $1 million and gives players the chance to win $20 to $500 instantly with four additional bonus plays! When players scratch a 5X or 10X symbol, they can win five or ten times the prize shown.  This $10 game offers more than $146 million in total cash prizes and the overall odds are 1-in-3.38.

Maryam Shah is a teacher, mother, and wife. She is dedicated to publishing news provided by the US Department of State, State Governors, and more. She constantly monitors the web for the latest news updates, quickly publishing stories to help keep the public informed.

