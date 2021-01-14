Florida Lottery: Maritza Arechavala Claimed $1 million prize

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Maritza Arechavala, of Melbourne, claimed a $1 million prize in the $20 MONOPOLY™ JACKPOT Scratch-Off game using a secured drop box located at the Orlando District Office. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $715,000.00.

Arechavala purchased her winning ticket from 7-Eleven, located at 5700 North Wickham Road in Melbourne. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $20 MONOPOLY JACKPOT Scratch-Off game launched in September 2018 and features more than $407.5 million in prizes, including six top prizes of $5 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.97.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2019-20.