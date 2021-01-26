Florida Lottery: Mario DiCiesare Claims Top Prize

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News)- The Florida Lottery announces that Mario DiCiesare, 63, of Sarasota, claimed the first $2 million top prize from the $2,000,000 50X CASHWORD Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,760,000.00.

DiCiesare purchased his winning ticket from Circle K, located at 77 South Tuttle Avenue in Sarasota. The retailer will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $10 game, $2,000,000 50X CASHWORD, launched in December 2020 and features more than $229 million in cash prizes, including eight top prizes of $2 million! The game’s overall odds are 1-in-3.37.