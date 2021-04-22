Florida Lottery: Lucio Desiderio Claimed a $1 Million Prize

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Lucio Desiderio, of Tequesta, claimed a $1 million top prize from THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.00.

Desiderio said he wants to buy a house for his family, then he would like to celebrate his win by taking his family on a vacation. “I haven’t been to Italy in 22 years; I would love for my wife and son to see where I grew up. I think it would be a wonderful family vacation!”

Desiderio purchased his winning ticket from Sunoco Tequesta, located at 104 North U.S. Highway 1 in Tequesta. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $30 game, THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000, launched in February 2020 and features 155 top prizes of $1,000,000 and over $948 million in cash prizes! The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.79.