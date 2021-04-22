Florida Lottery: Lottery Security Makes Three Arrests

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) Between February 19 and March 18, 2021, law enforcement Special Agents with the Florida Lottery’s Division of Security conducted 97 compliance investigations as part of its ongoing integrity efforts. These operations were conducted in Alachua, Broward, Citrus, Clay, Collier, Dade, Duval, Escambia, Hillsborough, Lee, Marion, Okaloosa, and Palm Beach counties.

One arrest was made at Boulevard Mobile, located at 1737 East Silver Springs Boulevard in Ocala. The store clerk arrested was charged with a misdemeanor theft (violation of section 812.014, Florida Statutes).

One arrest was made at Julito’s Market Corp, located at 1810 Southwest 3rd Street in Miami. The store clerk arrested was charged with a misdemeanor theft (violation of section 812.014, Florida Statutes).

One arrest was made at Nine Mile Raceway, located at 701 West Nine Mile Road in Pensacola. The store clerk arrested was charged with a misdemeanor for unlawful assignment or transfer of right to claim prize (violation of section 812.014, Florida Statutes).

Security compliance investigations are part of the Lottery’s ongoing effort to heighten awareness around security and to prevent illegal activity. The Florida Lottery has zero tolerance for fraudulent activity by players or retailers.

The Florida Lottery’s Division of Security works to identify and take action against criminal behavior involving its retailers. If you notice any suspicious activity involving a Lottery retailer or your Lottery purchase, contact the Lottery’s Division of Security immediately at (850) 487-7730. The earlier you report suspicious activity the easier it is to investigate.