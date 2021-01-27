Florida Lottery: Larry Dumas Won $1 Million

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) – The Florida Lottery announces that Larry Dumas, 63, of Pembroke Pines, claimed a $1 million prize from the 200X THE CASH Scratch-Off game using a secured drop box located at the Miami District Office. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $890,000.00.

Dumas purchased his winning ticket from 7-Eleven, located at 900 North University Drive in Pembroke Pines. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $20 game, 200X THE CASH, launched in September 2020 and features more than $446 million in cash prizes, including ten top prizes of $5 million! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.96.