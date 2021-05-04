  • Tue. May 4th, 2021
Florida Lottery: Kurt Panouses Won $1 Million Prize

ByMaryam Shah

Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Kurt Panouses, 64, of Indialantic, trustee of the Bark Trust, claimed a $1 million prize from the $5,000,000 LUCK Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.  Bark Trust chose to receive the winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $760,000.00.

The winning ticket was purchased from Publix, located at 12101 Little Road in Hudson.  The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $20 game, $5,000,000 LUCK, launched in September 2019 and features more than $329 million in cash prizes, including six top prizes of $5 million.  The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.97.

