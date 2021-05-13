Florida Lottery: Kurt Panouses Claimed $5 million Top Prize

Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Kurt Panouses, 64, of Indialantic, trustee of the Honeydew Love Trust, claimed a $5 million top prize from the 200X THE CASH Scratch-Off at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $4,450,000.00.

The winning ticket was purchased from Racetrac, located at 1670 West Granada Boulevard in Ormond Beach. The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.