  • Wed. Apr 28th, 2021
Entertainment

Florida Lottery: Kristina Ritchey Celebrating Her $500,000 Win

ByMaryam Shah

Apr 28, 2021 , ,
Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Kristina Ritchey, 29, of Bell, claimed a $500,000 top prize from the 20X CROSSWORD Scratch-Off game using a secured drop box located at the Gainesville District Office.  She purchased her winning ticket from Country Quick Shop, located at 869 South Main Street in Bell.

Ritchey was cooking dinner when she stopped to scratch the ticket.  “When I realized I had won, I ran to tell my fiance.  We were both so excited that I completely forgot about the food and ended up burning our dinner – it was worth it though! I’ve always said if I ever won the Lottery, I would buy a house, and now I can.”

The $5 game, 20X CROSSWORD, launched in July 2020 and features over $113 million in total cash prizes! The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-3.99.

Maryam Shah is a teacher, mother, and wife. She is dedicated to publishing news provided by the US Department of State, State Governors, and more. She constantly monitors the web for the latest news updates, quickly publishing stories to help keep the public informed.

