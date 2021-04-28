Florida Lottery: Kristina Ritchey Celebrating Her $500,000 Win

Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Kristina Ritchey, 29, of Bell, claimed a $500,000 top prize from the 20X CROSSWORD Scratch-Off game using a secured drop box located at the Gainesville District Office. She purchased her winning ticket from Country Quick Shop, located at 869 South Main Street in Bell.

Ritchey was cooking dinner when she stopped to scratch the ticket. “When I realized I had won, I ran to tell my fiance. We were both so excited that I completely forgot about the food and ended up burning our dinner – it was worth it though! I’ve always said if I ever won the Lottery, I would buy a house, and now I can.”

The $5 game, 20X CROSSWORD, launched in July 2020 and features over $113 million in total cash prizes! The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-3.99.