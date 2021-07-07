Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Kenneth Morgan, 54, of Jacksonville, claimed a $1 million prize from the POWERBALL® drawing held on April 17, 2021, at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. The winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Powerball number.
“I was cleaning the house on the fourth of July when I found the POWERBALL ticket in a drawer,” Morgan told the Florida Lottery. “I checked the numbers and discovered it was a $1 million winner – I’m still in shock!”
Morgan purchased his winning Quick Pick ticket from Publix Liquor Store, located at 12620 Beach Boulevard in Jacksonville. The retailer will receive a $1,000 bonus commission for selling the winning POWERBALL ticket.
More Stories
Missouri Lottery: Two Jackpots Won in West Plains
MO (STL.News) Two separate Missouri Lottery jackpot prizes were won over the Fourth of July weekend on Show Me Cash tickets...
Missouri Lottery: May Scheve Reardon Re-elected as Director
MO (STL.News) May Scheve Reardon, executive director of the Missouri Lottery, has been re-elected to chair the Powerball Product Group for...
Missouri Lottery: Brenda Buckman Wins $50,000 Scratchers Prize
Stoutsville, MO (STL.News) Brenda Buckman of Stoutsville couldn’t believe her eyes when she scratched off her Missouri Lottery “Gold Mine” Scratchers ticket...
Missouri Lottery: $50,000 Powerball Prize Won by Christopher Wienhoff
St. Louis, MO (STL.News) Christopher Wienhoff of St. Louis has claimed a $50,000 Powerball prize won in the May 26 drawing. Wienhoff’s...
Missouri Lottery: $50,000 Scratchers Prize Won by Tina Hanks
MO (STL.News) Tina Hanks enjoys playing random Missouri Lottery Scratchers tickets her husband brings home for her, but she never really...
Florida Lottery: Rachel Batten Claims $2 Million Top Prize
Spring Hill Trust Claims $2 Million Top Prize From The 100x The Cash Scratch-off Game Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that...