July 7, 2021

Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Kenneth Morgan, 54, of Jacksonville, claimed a $1 million prize from the POWERBALL® drawing held on April 17, 2021, at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.  The winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Powerball number.

“I was cleaning the house on the fourth of July when I found the POWERBALL ticket in a drawer,” Morgan told the Florida Lottery.  “I checked the numbers and discovered it was a $1 million winner – I’m still in shock!”

Morgan purchased his winning Quick Pick ticket from Publix Liquor Store, located at 12620 Beach Boulevard in Jacksonville.  The retailer will receive a $1,000 bonus commission for selling the winning POWERBALL ticket.

