Orlando Man Celebrates Winning A $21. 25 Million Florida Lotto® Jackpot With His Family
TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Jose Calderon, 55, of Orlando, claimed the $21.25 million FLORIDA LOTTO® jackpot from the drawing held on July 14, 2021, at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.
Calderon made the exciting trip to Tallahassee accompanied by his family. “My parents have worked hard their entire lives,” Calderon’s daughter shared. “This win will allow them to slow down and really enjoy everything life has to offer.”
Calderon chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $16,473,377.39. He purchased his jackpot-winning FLORIDA LOTTO Quick Pick ticket from Casselberry Meat and Produce, located at 2655 South U.S. Highway 17-92 in Casselberry.
The next FLORIDA LOTTO drawing will be held Saturday, July 24, 2021, at 11:15 p.m. ET, with a $1.75 million jackpot. FLORIDA LOTTO drawings are broadcast on 17 carrier stations throughout the state. Drawings are also available for viewing on the Florida Lottery website and on the Lottery’s YouTube channel. Winning numbers are available on the Lottery website, at retailers statewide and by phone at (850) 921-PLAY.
