Florida Lottery: Jerry Newman Won $50,000 Top Prize

121 Winners Take Home $300,000 in Cash Prizes!

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) Today, the Florida Lottery announces the winners from the Florida Jackpots Bonus Play promotion! One lucky grand prize winner received a cash prize of $50,000, five second prize winners each received $10,000, 10 third prize winners each won $5,000, 30 fourth prize winners were each awarded $2,500, and 75 players each received $1,000!

Jerry Newman, of Lakewood Ranch, won the $50,000 top prize! For a complete list of winners, visit www.flalottery.com and click on the Florida Jackpots Bonus Play Promotion banner.

The limited-time Florida Jackpots Bonus Play Promotion ran from February 1 – 28. Any FLORIDA LOTTO® or JACKPOT TRIPLE PLAY™ tickets purchased during that time were eligible to be entered into the promotion. One drawing was held on March 3, where 121 winners were selected to receive $300,000 in cash prizes.