Florida Lottery: Jennifer Dixon Wins $2 Million Top Prize

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Jennifer Dixon, 47, of Ponce De Leon, claimed a $2 million top prize from the 100X THE CASH Scratch-Off game using a secured drop box located at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,780,000.00.

Dixon purchased her winning ticket from Big Boss Stores, located at 2951 North Highway 81 in Ponce De Leon. The retailer will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.