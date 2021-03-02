Entertainment

Florida Lottery: Jennifer Dixon Wins $2 Million Top Prize

ByPublisher3

Mar 2, 2021 , ,

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Jennifer Dixon, 47, of Ponce De Leon, claimed a $2 million top prize from the 100X THE CASH Scratch-Off game using a secured drop box located at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.  She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,780,000.00.

Dixon purchased her winning ticket from Big Boss Stores, located at 2951 North Highway 81 in Ponce De Leon.  The retailer will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

