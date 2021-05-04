Florida Lottery: Jannatul Sweety Claimed $2 Million Top Prize

Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Jannatul Sweety, 25, of Trenton, claimed a $2 million top prize from the 100X Scratch-Off game using a secured drop box located at the Gainesville District Office. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,605,000.00.

Sweety purchased her winning ticket from Casey’s Cove & 99 Cent Store, located at 4735 Southwest Highway 358 in Steinhatchee. The retailer will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $10 game, 100X, launched in January 2020 and features eight top prizes of $2 million! The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-3.46.