Florida Lottery: Jannatul Sweety Claimed $2 Million Top Prize

Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Jannatul Sweety, 25, of Trenton, claimed a $2 million top prize from the 100X Scratch-Off game using a secured drop box located at the Gainesville District Office.  She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,605,000.00.

Sweety purchased her winning ticket from Casey’s Cove & 99 Cent Store, located at 4735 Southwest Highway 358 in Steinhatchee.  The retailer will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $10 game, 100X, launched in January 2020 and features eight top prizes of $2 million!  The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-3.46.

