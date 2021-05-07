  • Fri. May 7th, 2021
Florida Lottery: Jackie Fisher Claimed $500,000 Prize

May 7, 2021
Fort Pierce Man Is $500,000 Richer After Playing The 20x Crossword Scratch-off Game

Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Jackie Fisher, 68, of Fort Pierce, claimed a $500,000 top prize from the 20X CROSSWORD Scratch-Off game using a secured drop box located at the West Palm Beach District Office.  He purchased his winning ticket from Merchant Discount, located at 6150 South U.S. Highway 1 in Fort Pierce.

The $5 game, 20X CROSSWORD, launched in July 2020 and features over $113 million in total cash prizes!  The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-3.99.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2019-20.

Maryam Shah is a teacher, mother, and wife. She is dedicated to publishing news provided by the US Department of State, State Governors, and more. She constantly monitors the web for the latest news updates, quickly publishing stories to help keep the public informed.

