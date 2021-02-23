Entertainment

Florida Lottery: Gilda Diaz Claimed $1 million Top Prize

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Gilda Diaz, 66, of Key Largo, claimed a $1 million top prize from THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 Scratch-Off game using a secured drop box located at the Miami District Office. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.00.

Diaz purchased her winning ticket from Denny’s Liquors, located at 99610 Overseas Highway Mile Marker 100 in Key Largo.  The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $30 game, THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000, launched in February 2020 and features 155 top prizes of $1,000,000 and over $948 million in cash prizes! The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.79.

