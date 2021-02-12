Entertainment

Florida Lottery: Georgina Narvaez Wins $5 Million Top Prize

ByPublisher3

Feb 12, 2021 , ,
Florida Lottery: Georgina Narvaez Wins $5 Million Top Prize

Miami-dade County Woman Seizes Her Golden Opportunity And Wins A $5 Million Top Prize

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Georgina Narvaez, 52, of Homestead, claimed a $5 million top prize from the $5,000,000 GOLD RUSH CLASSIC Scratch-Off game using a secured drop box located at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.  She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,550,000.00.

Narvaez purchased her winning ticket from Mr. Grocer, located at 11451 West Oakland Park Boulevard in Sunrise.  The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $20 game, $5,000,000 GOLD RUSH CLASSIC, launched in October 2018 and gives players the opportunity to win up to $5,000,000. Overall odds of winning are one-in-2.99.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2019-20.

By Publisher3

Related Post

Entertainment

NC Education Lottery: Chad Murr says $250,000 win ‘was unbelievable’

Feb 11, 2021 Publisher3
Entertainment

Missouri Lottery: Raymond Overkamp Uncovers $50,000 Scratchers Prize

Feb 11, 2021 Publisher3
Entertainment

Missouri Lottery: Leakhena Vorngsam Claims $1 Million Prize

Feb 11, 2021 Publisher3

Leave a Reply

Most Recent

Health

Coronavirus: BC health officials to hold live COVID-19 briefing

Feb 12, 2021 STLNEWS
Politics

US State Department: Foreign Relations of United States

Feb 12, 2021 Publisher3
Entertainment

Florida Lottery: Georgina Narvaez Wins $5 Million Top Prize

Feb 12, 2021 Publisher3
Politics

Florida Governor Appoints Jesse Biter to Airport Authority Board

Feb 12, 2021 Publisher3