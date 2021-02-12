Florida Lottery: Georgina Narvaez Wins $5 Million Top Prize

Miami-dade County Woman Seizes Her Golden Opportunity And Wins A $5 Million Top Prize

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Georgina Narvaez, 52, of Homestead, claimed a $5 million top prize from the $5,000,000 GOLD RUSH CLASSIC Scratch-Off game using a secured drop box located at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,550,000.00.

Narvaez purchased her winning ticket from Mr. Grocer, located at 11451 West Oakland Park Boulevard in Sunrise. The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $20 game, $5,000,000 GOLD RUSH CLASSIC, launched in October 2018 and gives players the opportunity to win up to $5,000,000. Overall odds of winning are one-in-2.99.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2019-20.