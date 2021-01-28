Florida Lottery: Frank & Samantha Become Millionaires

Two Polk County Residents Become Florida’s Newest Millionaires Playing The 50x The Cash Scratch-off Game

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Frank Hunter, Jr., of Auburndale, and Samantha Johnson, of Haines City, each claimed a $1 million top prize from the 50X THE CASH Scratch-Off game using secured drop boxes located at the Tampa and Orlando District Offices. Hunter and Johnson each chose to receive their winnings as a one-time, lump sum payment of $890,000.

Hunter purchased his winning ticket from Berkley Petroleum, located at 1114 Berkley Road in Auburndale. Johnson purchased her winning ticket from 27 Discount Beverage, located at 31799 US Highway 27 in Haines City. Each retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $5 game, 50X THE CASH, launched in September 2020 and features more than $131 million in cash prizes, including ten top prizes of $1 million! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.97.