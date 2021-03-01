Entertainment

Florida Lottery: Felipe Castell Begins March A Millionaire

Mar 1, 2021 , ,

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Felipe Castell, 69, of Miami, claimed a $1 million MEGA MILLIONS® prize at the Gainesville District Office from the drawing held on January 15, 2021.  The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers, but did not match the Mega Ball.

Castell purchased the ticket at Tom Thumb, located at 18400 Southwest 177th Avenue in Miami.  The retailer will receive a $1,000 bonus commission for selling the $1 million MEGA MILLIONS ticket.

