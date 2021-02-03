Wednesday, February 3WE ACCEPT QUALIFIED GUEST POSTS

Florida Lottery: Everett Kurtz Wins $2 Million Prize

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Everett Kurtz, 68, of Cutler Bay, claimed a $2 million prize from the POWERBALL® drawing held on January 23, 2021 using a secured drop box located at the Miami District Office.  The winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Powerball number.

Kurtz purchased his winning ticket from 7-Eleven, located at 20361 Old Cutler Road in Cutler Bay.  The retailer will receive a $5,000 bonus commission for selling the winning POWERBALL ticket.

