  • Mon. Apr 19th, 2021

Florida Lottery: Erica Reyes Won $1 million Top Prize

Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Erica Reyes, 37, of Apopka, claimed a $1 million top prize from the $5 GOLD RUSH SUPREME Scratch-Off game using a secured drop box located at the Orlando District Office.  She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump sum payment of $880,000.00.

Reyes purchased her winning ticket from Liquor Master Discount Liquor, located at 901 East Semoran Boulevard in Apopka.  The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $5 GOLD RUSH SUPREME game launched in January and features more than $199 million in cash prizes, including 24 top prizes of $1 million! The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-3.97.

