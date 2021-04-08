Florida Lottery: Delroy Richardson Won $1,000 a Day for Life

Tallahassee, FL (STL.News)The Florida Lottery announces that Delroy Richardson, 51, of Miami Gardens, claimed a $1,000 a Day for Life top prize in the multi-state Draw game, CASH4LIFE®, from the January 6, 2021 drawing using a secured drop box located at the Miami District Office. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $7,000,000.00.

Richardson purchased his winning CASH4LIFE ticket from Lauderdale BP, located at 345 Southwest 24th Street in Fort Lauderdale. The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning CASH4LIFE ticket.

This popular multi-state game offers two lifetime prizes, with the chance to win $1,000 a Day for Life or $1,000 a Week for Life. Florida is the ninth state to join CASH4LIFE.