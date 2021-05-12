Florida Lottery: Daniel Garcia Claimed $1.65 Million Jackpot

Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Daniel Garcia, 53, of Miami, claimed the $1.65 million jackpot from the JACKPOT TRIPLE PLAY™ drawing held on April 13, 2021 at the Miami District Office.

Garcia chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,308,246.21. He purchased his jackpot-winning JACKPOT TRIPLE PLAY Quick Pick ticket from Sunshine, located at 8698 Southwest 40th Street in Miami. The retailer will receive a bonus commission of $2,000 for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.