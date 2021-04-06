Florida Lottery: Dagmar Schmalhaus Claimed $1 Million

Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Dagmar Schmalhaus, 57, of Queensbury, New York, claimed a $1 million prize from the 200X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $890,000.00.

“I bought the ticket while visiting my brother and forgot to scratch it until returning home to New York,” Schmalhaus told the Florida Lottery. “Once I realized I won $1 million, I told myself the first thing I want to do is pay off my brother’s house!”

Schmalhaus purchased her winning ticket from Hollywood Discount Liquors, located at 1011 North Federal Highway in Hollywood. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $20 game, 200X THE CASH, launched in September 2020 and features more than $446 million in cash prizes, including ten top prizes of $5 million! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.96.