Florida Lottery: Clifton Snyder Claimed a $1 Million Top Prize

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Clifton Snyder, 62, of Coral Springs, claimed a $1 million top prize from THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 Scratch-Off game using a secured drop box located at the Gainesville District Office. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.00.

Snyder purchased his winning ticket from Publix, located at 1400 Coral Ridge Drive in Coral Springs. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.