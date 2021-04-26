Florida Lottery: Clifford Marzouka Won $5 Million Prize

Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Clifford Marzouka, 37, of Miami, claimed a $5 million top prize from the $5,000,000 LUCK Scratch-Off game after using a secured drop box located at the Miami District Office. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,815,000.00.

Marzouka purchased his winning Scratch-Off ticket from Publix, located at 13401 South Dixie Highway in Pinecrest. The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $20 game, $5,000,000 LUCK, launched in September 2019 and features more than $329 million in cash prizes, including six top prizes of $5 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.97.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2019-20.