  • Mon. Apr 26th, 2021
submit guest post stl.news
Entertainment

Florida Lottery: Clifford Marzouka Won $5 Million Prize

Maryam Shah

ByMaryam Shah

Apr 26, 2021 , ,
Florida Lottery: Clifford Marzouka Won $5 Million Prize

Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Clifford Marzouka, 37, of Miami, claimed a $5 million top prize from the $5,000,000 LUCK Scratch-Off game after using a secured drop box located at the Miami District Office.  He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,815,000.00.

Marzouka purchased his winning Scratch-Off ticket from Publix, located at 13401 South Dixie Highway in Pinecrest.  The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $20 game, $5,000,000 LUCK, launched in September 2019 and features more than $329 million in cash prizes, including six top prizes of $5 million.  The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.97.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2019-20.

Maryam Shah

Maryam Shah

Maryam Shah is a teacher, mother, and wife. She is dedicated to publishing news provided by the US Department of State, State Governors, and more. She constantly monitors the web for the latest news updates, quickly publishing stories to help keep the public informed.

Related Post

Entertainment
Missouri Lottery: Jeremy Johnson Won $100,000 Scratchers Prize
Apr 26, 2021 Maryam Shah
Entertainment
Florida Lottery: Brenda Bedgood Won $500,000 Top Prize
Apr 23, 2021 Maryam Shah
Entertainment
Florida Lottery: Lucio Desiderio Claimed a $1 Million Prize
Apr 22, 2021 Maryam Shah
Enable Notifications    OK No thanks