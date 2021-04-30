  • Fri. Apr 30th, 2021
Florida Lottery: Christopher Keen Won$1 million Top Prize

Okaloosa County Man Receives A Fast Million Playing The Fastest Road To $1,000,000 Scratch-off Game

Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Christopher Keen, 35, of Crestview, claimed a $1 million top prize from THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 Scratch-Off game using a secured drop box located at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.  He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.00.

Keen purchased his winning ticket from Cefco, located at 813 North Ferdon Boulevard in Crestview.  The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $30 game, THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000, launched in February 2020 and features 155 top prizes of $1,000,000 and over $948 million in cash prizes!  The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.79.

