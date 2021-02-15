Entertainment

Florida Lottery: Charles Gostomski Claimed $500,000 Prize

ByPublisher3

Feb 15, 2021 , , ,
Florida Lottery: Charles Gostomski Claimed $500,000 Prize

Marion County Man Breaks The Bank With His $500,000 Top Prize Winning Scratch-off Ticket

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Charles Gostomski, 56, of Dunnellon, claimed a $500,000 top prize from the BREAK THE BANK BINGO Scratch-Off game using a secured drop box located at the Gainesville District Office.  He purchased his winning ticket from Joy Food Stores, located at 11716 North Williams Street in Dunnellon.

The $5 game, BREAK THE BANK BINGO, launched in April 2020 and offers six top prizes of $500,000!  The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-3.98.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2019-20

By Publisher3

Related Post

Entertainment

Florida Lottery: Georgina Narvaez Wins $5 Million Top Prize

Feb 12, 2021 Publisher3
Entertainment

NC Education Lottery: Chad Murr says $250,000 win ‘was unbelievable’

Feb 11, 2021 Publisher3
Entertainment

Missouri Lottery: Raymond Overkamp Uncovers $50,000 Scratchers Prize

Feb 11, 2021 Publisher3

Leave a Reply

Most Recent

Health

Maine: 2nd Chance to get Affordable Health Insurance for 2021

Feb 15, 2021 Publisher3
Health

Louisiana LHD: 64 Parishes Will Receive COVID Vaccine This Week

Feb 15, 2021 Publisher3
Health

Arkansas ADH Lifts Public Health Advisory Limiting Recreational Activity

Feb 15, 2021 Publisher3
Politics

Virginia Governor: Capitol Square Construction & Renovation

Feb 15, 2021 Publisher3