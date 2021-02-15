Florida Lottery: Charles Gostomski Claimed $500,000 Prize

Marion County Man Breaks The Bank With His $500,000 Top Prize Winning Scratch-off Ticket

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Charles Gostomski, 56, of Dunnellon, claimed a $500,000 top prize from the BREAK THE BANK BINGO Scratch-Off game using a secured drop box located at the Gainesville District Office. He purchased his winning ticket from Joy Food Stores, located at 11716 North Williams Street in Dunnellon.

The $5 game, BREAK THE BANK BINGO, launched in April 2020 and offers six top prizes of $500,000! The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-3.98.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2019-20