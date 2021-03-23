Florida Lottery: Charles Dodson of Cape Coral Claims $1 Million

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Charles Dodson, 65, of Cape Coral, claimed a $1 million prize from the $5,000,000 GOLD RUSH CLASSIC Scratch-Off game using a secured drop box located at the Fort Myers District Office. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $710,000.00.

Dodson purchased his winning ticket from Walmart Market Liquor Box, located at 505 Southwest Pine Island Road in Cape Coral. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $20 game, $5,000,000 GOLD RUSH CLASSIC, launched in October 2018 and gives players the opportunity to win up to $5,000,000. Overall odds of winning are one-in-2.99.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2019-20.