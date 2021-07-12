Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery, in collaboration with Lotteries across North America, announces the week of July 11 – 17 as the third annual observance of Lottery Week – a celebration of Lotteries across the country in acknowledgement of their collective contributions to education and the communities they serve.
“Florida is proud to join our Lottery industry colleagues to celebrate this week focused on all things Lottery and the partners, players, and retailers across Florida that help us give back to communities throughout our state,” said Florida Lottery Secretary John F. Davis. “While our primary mission is focused on generating funds to enhance education in Florida, our Lottery efforts reach far beyond the classroom. We serve as a proud partner to support local causes, we sponsor statewide organizations and college sporting events, we team up with responsible gaming groups to educate players and retailers about safe, responsible Lottery play, and of course, we provide a fun and exciting source of entertainment for Floridians.”
