Florida Lottery: Carolyn Heath Won $500,000 Prize

Volusia County Woman Uncovers A $500,000 Top Prize Playing The 20x Crossword Scratch-off Game

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Carolyn Heath, 62, of Deltona, claimed a $500,000 top prize from the 20X CROSSWORD Scratch-Off game using a secured drop box located at the Orlando District Office. She purchased her winning ticket from Winn-Dixie, located at 1229 A Providence Boulevard in Deltona.

The $5 game, 20X CROSSWORD, launched in July 2020 and features over $113 million in total cash prizes! The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-3.99.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2019-20.