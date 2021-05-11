Florida Lottery: Calvin Holmes Claimed $1 Million Top Prize

  • Tue. May 11th, 2021
Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Calvin Holmes, 47, of Foley, Alabama, claimed a $1 million top prize from the 50X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.  He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $890,000.00.

Holmes purchased his winning ticket from Discount Tobacco Shop, located at 13120 Lillian Highway in Pensacola.  The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $5 game, 50X THE CASH, launched in September 2020 and features more than $131 million in cash prizes, including ten top prizes of $1 million! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.97.

