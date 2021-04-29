  • Thu. Apr 29th, 2021
submit guest post stl.news
Entertainment

Florida Lottery: Brenda Rodriguez Won $500,000

Maryam Shah

ByMaryam Shah

Apr 29, 2021 , , ,
Florida Lottery: Brenda Rodriguez Won $500,000

Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Brenda Rodriguez, 42, of Ocala, claimed a $500,000 top prize from the new MONEY MULTIPLIER Scratch-Off game using a secured drop box located at the Gainesville District Office.  She purchased her winning ticket from Publix, located at 2575 Southwest 42nd Street in Ocala.

Players can win up to $500,000 by playing the $5 MONEY MULTIPLIER game! This ticket features more than $48 million in total cash prizes and gives players an extra chance to win by matching the prize amounts in the Money Bonus Boxes.  The overall odds are 1-in-4.04.

Maryam Shah

Maryam Shah

Maryam Shah is a teacher, mother, and wife. She is dedicated to publishing news provided by the US Department of State, State Governors, and more. She constantly monitors the web for the latest news updates, quickly publishing stories to help keep the public informed.

Related Post

Entertainment
Florida Lottery: Moorjani Moorjani Claimed $28 Million
Apr 29, 2021 Maryam Shah
Entertainment
Florida Lottery: Martha Maldonado Claimed $1 Million Prize
Apr 29, 2021 Maryam Shah
Entertainment
Florida Lottery: Two Coastal Winners of The Gold Rush Game
Apr 28, 2021 Maryam Shah