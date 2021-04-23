Florida Lottery: Brenda Bedgood Won $500,000 Top Prize

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Brenda Bedgood, 55, of Pensacola, claimed the first $500,000 top prize from the new MONEY MULTIPLIER Scratch-Off game using a secured drop box located at the Pensacola District Office. She purchased her winning ticket from Barrancas Food Mart, located at 3682 Barrancas Avenue in Pensacola.

Players can win up to $500,000 by playing the $5 MONEY MULTIPLIER game! This game features more than $48 million in total cash prizes and gives players an extra chance to win by matching the prize amounts in the Money Bonus Boxes. The overall odds are 1-in-4.04.