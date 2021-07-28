Florida Lottery: Angela Caravella Won $1 Million Top Prize

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Angela Caravella, 51, of Kansas City, Missouri, claimed a $1 million top prize from THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 Scratch-Off game at the Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.00.

”I had a feeling something bizarre was going to happen after my flight was cancelled unexpectedly,” Caravella told the Florida Lottery. ”I bought a few Scratch-Off tickets to pass the time and just like that – I won $1 million!”

Caravella purchased her winning ticket from Publix, located at 1220 Kingsway Road in Brandon. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.