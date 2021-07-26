Florida Lottery: Angel Rodriguez Robles Won $1 Million

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Angel Rodriguez Robles, 58, of Orlando, claimed a $1 million prize from the BILLION DOLLAR GOLD RUSH SUPREME Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.00.

Rodriguez Robles purchased his winning ticket from RaceTrac, located at 6001 South John Young Parkway in Orlando. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The BILLION DOLLAR GOLD RUSH SUPREME game launched in February and features four top prizes of $15 million – the largest Scratch-Off top prize offered by the Florida Lottery. The game also offers 24 prizes of $1 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.59.

Players can also enter non-winning GOLD RUSH SUPREME tickets into the Gold Rush Supreme Bonus Play Promotion! In each of the eight drawings, one player will win a growing jackpot prize starting at $10,000, five players will each win $5,000, 15 players will each win $1,000, and 20 players will each win $500.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2019-20.