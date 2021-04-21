Florida Lottery: Ando Remedio Cordero Won $500,000

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Ando Remedio Cordero, 49, of Charlotte, North Carolina, claimed a $500,000 top prize from the PAY ME! Scratch-Off game after mailing in his winning ticket to Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He purchased his winning ticket from Palmetto Petroleum, Inc., located at 4701 Northwest 167th Street in Miami Gardens.

The $5 game, PAY ME!, launched in February and features over $58 million in total cash prizes. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.98.