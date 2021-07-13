TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Odalys Alfonso, 54, of Miami and Elgin Jones, 58, of Deerfield Beach each claimed a $1 million top prize from THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 Scratch-Off game at the Miami District Office and Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. Each retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.
Alfonso purchased her winning ticket from Asturias Liquors & Lounge, located at 4687 West Flagler Street in Miami. Jones purchased his winning ticket from Publix, located at 150 South Federal Highway in Deerfield Beach.
The $30 game, THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000, launched in February 2020 and features 155 top prizes of $1,000,000 and over $948 million in cash prizes! The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.79.
