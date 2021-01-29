Florida Lottery: Achara McFarland Turns $5 Into A $1 Million

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Achara McFarland, 53, of Port Charlotte, claimed a $1 million top prize from the $5 MONOPOLY™ BONUS SPECTACULAR Scratch-Off game using a secured drop box located at the Fort Myers District Office. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $815,000.00.

McFarland purchased her winning ticket from Circle K, located at 1783 Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $5 MONOPOLY BONUS SPECTACULAR game launched in July 2020 and features more than $131 million in cash prizes, including eight top prizes of $1 million! The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-3.96.