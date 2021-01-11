Florida Governor Visits Vaccination Sites in Partnership with Churches

Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference at the Lynn Haven Senior Center to highlight COVID-19 vaccination sites at seven locations across the state in partnership with local churches.

Watch the Governor’s event by clicking HERE.

On Monday, Governor DeSantis directed the Florida Division of Emergency Management and Florida Department of Health to identify places of worship and other locations in underserved communities where the COVID-19 vaccine may be administered.

Each site has the capacity to administer 500 doses of the vaccine per day. Appointments are proactively scheduled through the faith-based organizations. Walk-ups will not be accepted.

The locations are:

Lynn Haven Senior Center

905 Pennsylvania Ave.

Lynn Haven, FL 32444

400 NW 9th Ave.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311

4900 W. Hallandale Beach Blvd

Hollywood, FL 33023

501 W. Orange Ave.

Tallahassee, FL 32310

2504 Chipco St.

Tampa, FL 33605

350 NW California Blvd. Port St. Lucie, FL 34986

3811 Moncrief Rd.

Jacksonville, FL 32209

The pilot program is expected to expand as the state continues to receive additional vaccine allocations.