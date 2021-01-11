Florida Governor Visits Vaccination Sites in Partnership with Churches

Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference at the Lynn Haven Senior Center to highlight COVID-19 vaccination sites at seven locations across the state in partnership with local churches.
Watch the Governor’s event by clicking HERE.
On Monday, Governor DeSantis directed the Florida Division of Emergency Management and Florida Department of Health to identify places of worship and other locations in underserved communities where the COVID-19 vaccine may be administered.
Each site has the capacity to administer 500 doses of the vaccine per day. Appointments are proactively scheduled through the faith-based organizations. Walk-ups will not be accepted.
The locations are:
- Lynn Haven Senior Center
905 Pennsylvania Ave.
Lynn Haven, FL 32444
- New Mount Olive Baptist Church
400 NW 9th Ave.
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311
- Koinonia Worship Center
4900 W. Hallandale Beach Blvd
Hollywood, FL 33023
- Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church
501 W. Orange Ave.
Tallahassee, FL 32310
- St. John Progressive Missionary Baptist Church
2504 Chipco St.
Tampa, FL 33605
- St. Bernadette Catholic Church
350 NW California Blvd. Port St. Lucie, FL 34986
- St. Matthew Baptist Church
3811 Moncrief Rd.
Jacksonville, FL 32209
The pilot program is expected to expand as the state continues to receive additional vaccine allocations.