Florida Governor: Vaccination Event in Manatee County

Feb 17, 2021
Tallahassee, FL (STL.NewsGovernor Ron DeSantis highlighted the establishment of a new senior living community vaccination event in Lakewood Ranch to bolster vaccine distribution in Manatee County.

The State of Florida continues to make significant strides for vaccine accessibility for those 65 and older, as well as frontline health care workers.  Vaccination sites in Manatee County include 17 Publix pharmacies, and a community POD serving approximately 6,100 vaccines per week. In addition to those sites, the vaccine event this week at Lakewood Ranch will be able to provide 3,000 vaccines over three days.

Vaccination sites in Sarasota County include 22 Publix pharmacies and a community POD that offers 7,000 vaccines per week.  Sarasota County was also able to host a vaccination event last week at the Venice Community Center administering 3,000 vaccines.

Vaccination sites in Charlotte County include seven Publix pharmacies and a community POD that offers 2,600 vaccines per week. Additionally, Charlotte County hosted a vaccination event at Kings Gate which administered 3,000 vaccines last week.

As vaccine allotments increase, the Governor remains committed to creating new innovative ways and to increase vaccine accessibility to those 65 and older who would like to receive a vaccine.

