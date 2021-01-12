Florida Governor Updates on COVID Vaccine Distribution & Accountability

Governor Ron DeSantis Provides Update on Florida’s COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution and Accountability

Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) Today, Governor Ron DeSantis provided an update on Florida’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution, how the state is continuing to remain focused on keeping Florida’s Seniors First and leading the way on prioritizing those 65 and older for the vaccine.

Watch the Governor’s update by clicking the image below or clicking HERE.

Text from Governor DeSantis’ video message as delivered is provided below:

Hi, this is Governor Ron DeSantis.

We have great momentum with vaccine distribution in Florida as we remain focused on our senior population.

Florida is putting Seniors First. More than 50 percent of the total vaccinations administered in the state have been for individuals 65 and older, and we continue to accelerate this rate.

Last week, Florida vaccinated 223,000 seniors, which is nearly 70 percent of all people vaccinated for Week 4 alone.

Although supplies of vaccine from the federal government remain limited, we are remaining proactive so that when additional supply does come, our infrastructure will be able to process it.

To that end, as we continue to do our part at the state level, it’s important to understand that vaccine allotments are determined and deployed to every state by the federal government, and I continue to advocate for more vaccines for Floridians.

As these federal vaccine allotments are deployed to states, we push them out as quickly as possible to Florida’s seniors as there is no time to waste.

Our state is home to more than 4.5 million seniors, and both nationwide and in Florida, seniors 65 and older have accounted for more than 80% of all COVID related deaths.

Our approach is informed by the data, and vaccinating Floridians 65 and older is not only the right thing to do, but also the most effective tool we have to battle the pandemic and to reduce mortality.

To achieve this all-important mission, we are committed to driving accountability and working collaboratively at all levels.

Innovative pilot programs, such as the ones we’ve launched with Publix as well as with our places of worship, will ensure the vaccine is as accessible as possible and incentivize swift deployment by our partners on the ground.

The demand for the vaccine is high, and I’ve been very clear that we will work to support high-performing health care providers that exceed their targets for vaccine distribution.

If you are doing a good job of getting shots in arms, we will prioritize you to receive additional supply.

If you are not using your vaccine allotments efficiently, then we will look to see where they can be better utilized.

The vaccine is an important way to protect seniors and combat the isolation so many have encountered over the last year.

I’ve witnessed seniors across our state receive their vaccinations. Each vaccine administered brings a sense of relief and increased hope and optimism.

As we await more vaccine from the federal government, Florida remains prepared and at the ready to deploy additional supplies into our communities.

We will continue to keep Florida’s Seniors First during this critical time.

Thank you and God Bless.