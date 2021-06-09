Florida Governor: Stopping Antisemitism & Supporting Israel

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) Governor Ron DeSantis delivered remarks to a town hall briefing on antisemitism organized by the Jewish Federations of Florida. The event was sponsored by the Florida Anti-Defamation League, the American Jewish Community of West Coast Florida, and the Jewish Federations of Greater Naples, Greater Orlando, Lee & Charlotte Counties, Sarasota-Manatee, and Tampa. Jewish Federations organized the meeting to discuss the increased incidence of antisemitic incidents that have occurred over the past few weeks.

“We all need to speak with one voice and say that antisemitism is not something that’s going to be tolerated,” said Governor DeSantis. “We are going to stand with our Jewish brothers and sisters and we are absolutely going to stand strong in support of the Florida-Israel relationship. The Legislature and I have worked really hard on a lot of great legislation over the past few years on issues including Holocaust education, anti-BDS legislation, security for synagogues and Jewish day schools, and so much more.”

From his first days in office, Governor DeSantis has stood with the Jewish people and has remained dedicated to combatting antisemitism. Some of the many efforts Governor DeSantis has taken on these critical issues include: