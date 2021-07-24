Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Lauran Monbarren

Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Lauran Monbarren to the University of South Florida Board of Trustees.

Lauran Monbarren

Monbarren, of San Antonio, is Chief Financial Officer and Vice President of Simpson Environmental Services and Simpson Farms. Previously, she was an administrator at Pasco-Hernando State College and a teacher with Pasco County Schools. Monbarren is a graduate of Leadership Pasco and a member of the Boys and Girls Club of Lacoochee. She earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education and master’s degree in education leadership from Saint Leo University.

This appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.