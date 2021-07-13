TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) Governor Ron DeSantis is excited to announce three new judicial appointments to the First Circuit Court, Eighteenth Circuit Court, and the Lee County Court.

David Oberliesen, of Niceville, to serve as Judge on the First Circuit Court

Oberliesen has been the owner of Oberliesen Law Firm since 2015 and has served as a criminal defense attorney for the past 16 years. Previously, he served as an Assistant State Attorney for the Eighth and the Twelfth Circuits. He received his bachelor’s degree from Central Michigan University and law degree from the University of Florida Levin College of Law. Oberliesen fills the judicial vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Jeff Burns.

Christopher Sprysenski, of Sanford, to serve as Judge on the Eighteenth Circuit Court

Sprysenski has served as private counsel for hundreds of family law, business litigation, and foreclosure cases. He has also served as Seminole County Bar Association President, Seminole County Bar Association Legal Aid Society President, and Seminole Inns of Court President. He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and his law degree from Barry University School of Law. Sprysenski fills the judicial vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Debra Nelson.

Nicole Mirra, of Fort Myers, to serve as Judge on the Lee County Court

Mirra has served as staff counsel at Allstate Insurance since 2019. Previously, she served as an Assistant State Attorney for 13 years. She received her bachelor’s degree from Florida Gulf Coast University and law degree from Western Michigan University School of Law. Mirra fills the judicial vacancy created by the retirement of Judge James Adams.