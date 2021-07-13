TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Sondra Santana and Chris Schoonover to the Task Force on Closing the Achievement Gap for Boys.
Sondra Santana
Santana, of Fleming Island, is a retired United States Navy Commander and Family Nurse Practitioner. She volunteers with the R.M. Paterson Elementary School Parent Faculty Association, the Orange Park Junior High School Advisory Council and is a member of the Rotary Club of Fleming Island and the Emergency Nurses Association. Santana earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Jacksonville University, master’s degree in nursing from the University of Phoenix, post-master’s certificate in nursing from Ball State University and her doctor of nursing practice from the University of North Florida.
Chris Schoonover
Schoonover, of Tallahassee, is a Partner at Capital City Consulting. Previously, he was a legislative analyst with the Florida House of Representatives and a clerk with the Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Schoonover was Student Body President at Florida State University and served on the university Board of Trustees as well as the Board of Governors of the State University System of Florida. He earned his bachelor’s degree, master’s degree and juris doctor from Florida State University.
