Florida Governor Appoints Jesse Biter to Airport Authority Board

Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Jesse Biter to the Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority Board

Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Jesse Biter to the Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority Board.

Jesse Biter

Biter, of Sarasota, is the CEO of Biter Enterprises, a Sarasota-based company with interests in information technology, real estate, marketing, and transportation.  He is also the CEO of PropLogix, a real estate technology company he founded in 2014.  Biter is the chairman of the Florida Sports Foundation and serves on the boards of Enterprise Florida and Space Florida.  He is an ATP rated jet pilot with 25 years of flying experience and attended Shippensburg University.

