TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Jason Comerford, Walter Melton, Anthony Oliverio and Michael Roberts to the Board of Chiropractic Medicine.

Jason Comerford

Comerford, of Palm Bay, is a licensed chiropractic physician and owner of Sports Chiropractic Health and Rehab. He is a former company commander and combat medic with 25 years of service in the United States Army where he earned the Army Commendation Medal, Achievement Medal, Service Ribbon, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the Air Assault Badge. Comerford is a member of the Florida Chiropractic Association and the Florida Chiropractic Society. He earned his bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Central Florida and doctor of chiropractic medicine from Palmer College of Chiropractic.

Walter Melton

Melton, of Tallahassee, is a licensed chiropractic physician and owner of Downtown Chiropractic and Sports Development. He serves on the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles’ Medical Review Board and is a member of the Florida Chiropractic Association and the Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce. Melton earned his bachelor’s degree from Florida State University and his doctor of chiropractic medicine from the National College of Chiropractic.

Anthony Oliverio

Oliverio, of Crystal River, is a licensed chiropractic physician at the Neck and Back Care Center with 23 years of experience. He is a member of the Florida Chiropractic Association and the American Chiropractic Association. Oliverio earned his bachelor’s degree and doctor of chiropractic medicine from Palmer College of Chiropractic.

Michael Roberts

Roberts, of Clearwater, is a licensed chiropractic physician at the West Bay Chiropractic Clinic. He served six years in the United States Coast Guard and earned an honorable discharge. Roberts is a Past President of the Florida Chiropractic Association and member of the Florida State Board of Chiropractic Examiners and the National Board of Chiropractic Examiners. He earned his doctor of chiropractic medicine from Logan College of Chiropractic.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.