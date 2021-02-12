Florida Governor Appoints Dr. Jonathan to Alzheimer’s Advisory Committee

Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Dr. Jonathan Weiss to the Alzheimer’s Disease Advisory Committee

Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Dr. Jonathan Weiss to the Alzheimer’s Disease Advisory Committee.

Dr. Jonathan Weiss

Weiss, of Miami, is Director of Strategic Innovation for INSIGHTEC. Previously, he was Consumer Experience and Loyalty Manager for MetroPlus Healthplan, Director of Rehabilitation for Excellent Home Care and a Physical Therapist for Visiting Nurse Service of New York. He currently serves as Director of the Israel Service Organization and the Focused Ultrasound Neuroscience Research Institute. Weiss earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in physical therapy from Touro College and his doctorate in physical therapy from Utica College.