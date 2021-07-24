Florida Governor Appoints Belinda Kirkegard

Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Belinda Kirkegard to the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority.

Belinda Kirkegard

Kirkegard, of Kissimmee, is Economic Development Director for the city of Kissimmee. She was named the Orlando Business Journal’s 2019 Women Who Mean Business Executive of the Year and serves on the Board of Directors of the Puerto Rican Chamber of Commerce, Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Metro Orlando and the AdventHealth Central Florida Division. Kirkegard earned her bachelor’s degree in public administration and political science from the University of Central Florida and her master of public administration from Troy State University.

This appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.